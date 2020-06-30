223 South Calhoun Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Pratt Monroe
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5 min to Maryland University School of Medicine. You will love this property. Freshly painted and New hardwood floors on second level. Washer or dryer in the basement are included but no warranty they are working. Please call your Real Estate Agent to look at it. Open house Saturday 9/28 from 4-6pm
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 223 S CALHOUN STREET have any available units?
223 S CALHOUN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 S CALHOUN STREET have?
Some of 223 S CALHOUN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 S CALHOUN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
223 S CALHOUN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.