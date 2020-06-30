223 S CALHOUN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

5 min to Maryland University School of Medicine. You will love this property. Freshly painted and New hardwood floors on second level. Washer or dryer in the basement are included but no warranty they are working. Please call your Real Estate Agent to look at it. Open house Saturday 9/28 from 4-6pm