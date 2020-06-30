All apartments in Baltimore
223 S CALHOUN STREET

223 South Calhoun Street · No Longer Available
Location

223 South Calhoun Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5 min to Maryland University School of Medicine. You will love this property. Freshly painted and New hardwood floors on second level. Washer or dryer in the basement are included but no warranty they are working. Please call your Real Estate Agent to look at it. Open house Saturday 9/28 from 4-6pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 S CALHOUN STREET have any available units?
223 S CALHOUN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 S CALHOUN STREET have?
Some of 223 S CALHOUN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 S CALHOUN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
223 S CALHOUN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 S CALHOUN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 223 S CALHOUN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 223 S CALHOUN STREET offer parking?
No, 223 S CALHOUN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 223 S CALHOUN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 S CALHOUN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 S CALHOUN STREET have a pool?
No, 223 S CALHOUN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 223 S CALHOUN STREET have accessible units?
No, 223 S CALHOUN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 223 S CALHOUN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 S CALHOUN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

