Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pool clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

VERY NICELY FINISHED 1 BEDROOM APT ON 1ST FLR FEATURING MAPLE CABINETS, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, WHIRLPOOL TUB, ALL APPLIANCES, CLUBROOM, RECESSED LIGHTING, BLOCK WINDOWS AND BEST OF ALL LOCATED ONLY A STONE'S THROW FROM PATTERSON PARK!! CONVENIENT TO DOWNTOWN AND INNER HARBOR! MUST USE LONG AND FOSTER APPLICATION AND LEASE! $45.00 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT 18 AND OLDER! CERTIFIED FUNDS PLEASE!!