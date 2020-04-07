2227 BANK STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautifully spacious end unit row house with 2 Master Suites* 2 Master Baths* 3rd Bedroom w/ Hall Bath* Living Rm w/ wood floors recess lights, partial brick wall, coffered ceiling* Formal Dining Rm* Gourmet Kitchen features SS Appliances, SS Cooking Vent, 6 Burner Gas Stove, Granite, Breakfast/ Sitting Area* Bonus Room on top level w/ Wet Bar opens to Roof top deck overlooking the water & City Skyline* Parking Pad in Back* Walk to Patterson Park, Fells Point, Restaurants* Come see this open space home today !!