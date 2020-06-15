All apartments in Baltimore
2224 Linden Ave
2224 Linden Ave

2224 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2224 Linden Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
community garden
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom apartments in highly sought after Reservoir Hill! Come see this beautiful renovation. Located on an enjoyable and quiet block. Steps away from the newly constructed Dorothy I. Height Elementary School, parks, basketball courts, and community garden. Large floor plans with 2 bedrooms features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central heat/air conditioning, washer/dryer, off-street parking. Apartment available for move-in immediately.

(RLNE5104158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Linden Ave have any available units?
2224 Linden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 Linden Ave have?
Some of 2224 Linden Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Linden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Linden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 Linden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2224 Linden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Linden Ave offers parking.
Does 2224 Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 Linden Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 2224 Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 2224 Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 Linden Ave has units with dishwashers.
