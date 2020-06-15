2224 Linden Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court community garden parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Bright and spacious 2 bedroom apartments in highly sought after Reservoir Hill! Come see this beautiful renovation. Located on an enjoyable and quiet block. Steps away from the newly constructed Dorothy I. Height Elementary School, parks, basketball courts, and community garden. Large floor plans with 2 bedrooms features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central heat/air conditioning, washer/dryer, off-street parking. Apartment available for move-in immediately.



(RLNE5104158)