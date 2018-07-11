All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
221 S CASTLE STREET
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

221 S CASTLE STREET

221 South Castle Street · No Longer Available
Location

221 South Castle Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Available for move in ASAP! Welcome to your new home in the heart of Upper Fells Point! This Move-In Ready rowhome was renovated from head-to-toe in 2014 and features many modern amenities yet holds true to its Baltimore charm. You are sure to love the Open-Concept Main Level that features an exposed brick wall, gleaming hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, Half Bathroom and laundry access. The upper levels feature 3 Master Suites all with renovated bathrooms and ample closet/storage space. The spacious Owners Suite can be found on the 3rd Floor featuring room for a king size bed and Master Bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Relax on your Roof Top deck or private rear patio perfect for BBQs. Some additional notable features include original stained-glass transoms above the front window, gas-fired tank-less hot water heater, custom stair case and matching breakfast bar stools, dual flush toilets, Nest Thermostat and Ring Door Bell. Centrally located to Canton, Fells Point, Inner Harbor, Johns Hopkins and more ~ This one is truly a Must-See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 S CASTLE STREET have any available units?
221 S CASTLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 S CASTLE STREET have?
Some of 221 S CASTLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 S CASTLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
221 S CASTLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 S CASTLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 221 S CASTLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 221 S CASTLE STREET offer parking?
No, 221 S CASTLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 221 S CASTLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 S CASTLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 S CASTLE STREET have a pool?
No, 221 S CASTLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 221 S CASTLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 221 S CASTLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 221 S CASTLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 S CASTLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
