221 S CASTLE STREET

Available for move in ASAP! Welcome to your new home in the heart of Upper Fells Point! This Move-In Ready rowhome was renovated from head-to-toe in 2014 and features many modern amenities yet holds true to its Baltimore charm. You are sure to love the Open-Concept Main Level that features an exposed brick wall, gleaming hardwood floors, a modern kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, Half Bathroom and laundry access. The upper levels feature 3 Master Suites all with renovated bathrooms and ample closet/storage space. The spacious Owners Suite can be found on the 3rd Floor featuring room for a king size bed and Master Bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Relax on your Roof Top deck or private rear patio perfect for BBQs. Some additional notable features include original stained-glass transoms above the front window, gas-fired tank-less hot water heater, custom stair case and matching breakfast bar stools, dual flush toilets, Nest Thermostat and Ring Door Bell. Centrally located to Canton, Fells Point, Inner Harbor, Johns Hopkins and more ~ This one is truly a Must-See!