Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2207 Chase St.
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:22 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2207 Chase St.
2207 East Chase Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2207 East Chase Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
exposed brick wall, large Jacuzzi bathtub,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2207 Chase St. have any available units?
2207 Chase St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2207 Chase St. currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Chase St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Chase St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Chase St. is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Chase St. offer parking?
No, 2207 Chase St. does not offer parking.
Does 2207 Chase St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Chase St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Chase St. have a pool?
No, 2207 Chase St. does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Chase St. have accessible units?
No, 2207 Chase St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Chase St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Chase St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 Chase St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2207 Chase St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Anne Arundel County Apartments
