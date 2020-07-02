Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym

2202 Park Ave - Unit 101 Available 03/16/19 3 Bedroom Condo in Reservoir Hill! - MUST SEE VALUE - MUST SEE 3 bedroom Reservoir Hill condo in secure well maintained building with easy access to Jones Falls Expy! Spacious floorplan features large windows, wood flooring throughout, and french doors leading to private terrace. Open kitchen boasts ceramic tile, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and center island for added storage. Master suite with private luxury bath plus 2 additional bedrooms that share a full bath with custom tile and molded glass sink. Full size washer/dryer included in unit for added convenience! Additional storage unit onsite!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



