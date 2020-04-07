Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

2202 GUILFORD AVENUE, BALTIMORE - Welcome home to this 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath End-of-Row Townhome in Baltimore.



Special features include the "Nest System", Central Air, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, and Washer/Dryer.



The Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.



Security Deposit: $1,600.00

Application Fee: $35.00



Proof of renters insurance required at the time of move-in.



Don't delay. Don't miss this exceptional living opportunity!



For a showing please call Tashia Turner 443-203-4124



