Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

2202 GUILFORD AVENUE

2202 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2202 GUILFORD AVENUE, BALTIMORE - Welcome home to this 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath End-of-Row Townhome in Baltimore.

Special features include the "Nest System", Central Air, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, and Washer/Dryer.

The Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.

Security Deposit: $1,600.00
Application Fee: $35.00

Proof of renters insurance required at the time of move-in.

Don't delay. Don't miss this exceptional living opportunity!

For a showing please call Tashia Turner 443-203-4124

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5220605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE have any available units?
2202 GUILFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2202 GUILFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
