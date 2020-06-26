All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 216 W. Monument St, #1F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
216 W. Monument St, #1F
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:27 PM

216 W. Monument St, #1F

216 W Monument St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mount Vernon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

216 W Monument St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mount Vernon

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Mt Vernon 1bd/1ba condo.. Available now! - Gorgeous Mt Vernon 1bd/1ba condo with central a/c, dishwasher, W/D in the unit, hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings! 600 square feet! Water included in the rent!

Very convenient to MICA! Also convenient to the Peabody, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to all the wonderful Mt Vernon restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland just around the corner!

Pet policy: Cats okay; no dogs. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per cat. $15/month pet rent per pet.

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3424161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 W. Monument St, #1F have any available units?
216 W. Monument St, #1F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 W. Monument St, #1F have?
Some of 216 W. Monument St, #1F's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 W. Monument St, #1F currently offering any rent specials?
216 W. Monument St, #1F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 W. Monument St, #1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 W. Monument St, #1F is pet friendly.
Does 216 W. Monument St, #1F offer parking?
No, 216 W. Monument St, #1F does not offer parking.
Does 216 W. Monument St, #1F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 W. Monument St, #1F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 W. Monument St, #1F have a pool?
No, 216 W. Monument St, #1F does not have a pool.
Does 216 W. Monument St, #1F have accessible units?
No, 216 W. Monument St, #1F does not have accessible units.
Does 216 W. Monument St, #1F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 W. Monument St, #1F has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland