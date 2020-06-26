216 W. Monument St, #1F

Amenities

Gorgeous Mt Vernon 1bd/1ba condo.. Available now! - Gorgeous Mt Vernon 1bd/1ba condo with central a/c, dishwasher, W/D in the unit, hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings! 600 square feet! Water included in the rent!



Very convenient to MICA! Also convenient to the Peabody, University of Baltimore, Penn Station and more! Just a short walk to all the wonderful Mt Vernon restaurants, bars, art museums and so much more! There are also local shuttle stops to Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland just around the corner!



Pet policy: Cats okay; no dogs. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per cat. $15/month pet rent per pet.



No Dogs Allowed



