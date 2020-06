Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher clubhouse fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse

Beautiful, airy End of Group offering a wood burning fireplace in the LR and features a loft over the master BR on the 2nd floor. Contemporary look with eat in kitchen and large dining/living room combo. Finished lower level. 2 large bedrooms on the second floor and 2 full baths. The master BR features a large loft space with skylights, for office or lounge. No pets please. Listing broker application and lease form.