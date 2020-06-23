All apartments in Baltimore
2130 N Pulaski Street
2130 N Pulaski Street

2130 North Pulaski Street · No Longer Available
Location

2130 North Pulaski Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Mondawmin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bed, 1 1/2bath Mins from subway station - Property Id: 6897

MARCH MONEY SAVINGS of $100 OFF THE RENT
The month of March and April we're taking $100 off the rent. That's right, you'll only pay $1295 for March and April to help take the stress off the moving expenses. The rent will return to the normal price of $1395 a month in May for approved candidates.
This house was completely renovated in 2015 so take advantage and enjoy the features of this 4 bedroom 1 -1 1/2 bath, kitchen, eat in kitchenette, dinning room, large living room, newly installed kitchen & kitchenette flooring. Washer & Dryer, some window unit A/C included, Partially finished basement, Privacy fenced in rear yard, large porch front, security front & rear storm doors and lower windows, hardwired smoke detectors, gas heat.
This house is available, so apply Now....
Regular rent rate is $1395 plus security deposit of $1500. Call Jeff @ 443-469-0953 or Tony at 443 965-1141 Or Mimi @ 202-257-7914 for showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6897
Property Id 6897

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4748100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 N Pulaski Street have any available units?
2130 N Pulaski Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 N Pulaski Street have?
Some of 2130 N Pulaski Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 N Pulaski Street currently offering any rent specials?
2130 N Pulaski Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 N Pulaski Street pet-friendly?
No, 2130 N Pulaski Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2130 N Pulaski Street offer parking?
No, 2130 N Pulaski Street does not offer parking.
Does 2130 N Pulaski Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 N Pulaski Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 N Pulaski Street have a pool?
No, 2130 N Pulaski Street does not have a pool.
Does 2130 N Pulaski Street have accessible units?
No, 2130 N Pulaski Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 N Pulaski Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 N Pulaski Street does not have units with dishwashers.
