2130 N Pulaski Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated

Spacious 4 bed, 1 1/2bath Mins from subway station



MARCH MONEY SAVINGS of $100 OFF THE RENT

The month of March and April we're taking $100 off the rent. That's right, you'll only pay $1295 for March and April to help take the stress off the moving expenses. The rent will return to the normal price of $1395 a month in May for approved candidates.

This house was completely renovated in 2015 so take advantage and enjoy the features of this 4 bedroom 1 -1 1/2 bath, kitchen, eat in kitchenette, dinning room, large living room, newly installed kitchen & kitchenette flooring. Washer & Dryer, some window unit A/C included, Partially finished basement, Privacy fenced in rear yard, large porch front, security front & rear storm doors and lower windows, hardwired smoke detectors, gas heat.

This house is available, so apply Now....

Regular rent rate is $1395 plus security deposit of $1500. Call Jeff @ 443-469-0953 or Tony at 443 965-1141 Or Mimi @ 202-257-7914 for showing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6897

No Pets Allowed



