Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 This is a beautiful townhome located in the Bolton Hill area. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1half bathroom. It is in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Baltimore. With a close proximity to Mica, 83, the arts district, night life, shopping and restaurants.



Property Highlights:



* Spicers Run Gated Community

* Community Parking

* Affordable Rent

* Well Maintained

* Pet Friendly



Available August 1!



(RLNE4987053)