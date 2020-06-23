All apartments in Baltimore
212 North Madeira Street

212 North Madeira Street · No Longer Available
Location

212 North Madeira Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
***For further information on this property, please TEXT the code "212M" to (443) 315-2217. You will receive a quick response with directions on how to set up a time to look at the property.***

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath End Unit Town Home on a quite street. Private parking pad at the rear of the property as well as off street parking right next door. You can easily walk to Johns Hopkins hospital from the home. Second floor balcony. The entire block was remodeled over the last couple of years and this is the place to be.

TV / Internet package provided. Washer and Dryer provided. The house is set up with a full array of Solar Panels, so you can expect to save on your electric bill.

The bedroom in the basement could also be utilized as an entertainment area instead of a bedroom.

Everything in the home is fully updated and ready for a tenant.

PLEASE take care of the home as if it were yours. The owners WILL be back at some point in the future and would like to ensure the house is well kept.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

