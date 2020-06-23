212 North Madeira Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

***For further information on this property, please TEXT the code "212M" to (443) 315-2217. You will receive a quick response with directions on how to set up a time to look at the property.***



Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath End Unit Town Home on a quite street. Private parking pad at the rear of the property as well as off street parking right next door. You can easily walk to Johns Hopkins hospital from the home. Second floor balcony. The entire block was remodeled over the last couple of years and this is the place to be.



TV / Internet package provided. Washer and Dryer provided. The house is set up with a full array of Solar Panels, so you can expect to save on your electric bill.



The bedroom in the basement could also be utilized as an entertainment area instead of a bedroom.



Everything in the home is fully updated and ready for a tenant.



PLEASE take care of the home as if it were yours. The owners WILL be back at some point in the future and would like to ensure the house is well kept.

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath End Unit Town Home on a quite street. Private parking pad at the rear of the property as well as off street parking right next door. You can easily walk to Johns Hopkins hospital from the home. Second floor balcony. The entire block was remodeled over the last couple of years and this is the place to be.



TV / Internet package provided. Washer and Dryer provided. The house is set up with a full array of Solar Panels, so you can expect to save on your electric bill.



Washer and Dryer included.



The bedroom in the basement could also be utilized as an entertainment area instead of a bedroom.



Everything in the home is fully updated and ready for a tenant.



PLEASE take care of the home as if it were yours. The owners WILL be back at some point in the future and would like to ensure the house is well kept.