All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2111 JEFFERSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2111 JEFFERSON STREET
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

2111 JEFFERSON STREET

2111 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2111 Jefferson Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Middle East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated townhouse with Gorgeous Hardwood Floors within walking distance to Johns Hopkins Hospital and MICA. This Classic Brick-front Baltimore Row Home has two bedrooms with Great closet space and 1 bathroom + Washer&Dryer. All within 3-minutes walking distance to North East Market, 5-minutes walking distance to public transportation & 10-minutes walking distance to Downtown! THE PERFECT LOCATION FOR STUDENTS, NURSES, AND THOSE COMPLETING RESIDENCY AT JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
2111 JEFFERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2111 JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2111 JEFFERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 JEFFERSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 JEFFERSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland