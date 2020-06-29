2111 JEFFERSON STREET

Amenities

Beautifully renovated townhouse with Gorgeous Hardwood Floors within walking distance to Johns Hopkins Hospital and MICA. This Classic Brick-front Baltimore Row Home has two bedrooms with Great closet space and 1 bathroom + Washer&Dryer. All within 3-minutes walking distance to North East Market, 5-minutes walking distance to public transportation & 10-minutes walking distance to Downtown! THE PERFECT LOCATION FOR STUDENTS, NURSES, AND THOSE COMPLETING RESIDENCY AT JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL.