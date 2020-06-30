All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

2110 GOUGH STREET

2110 Gough Street · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super exciting home on premier block. Immediate proximity to downtown, waterfront and Hopkins bus route make this an ideal candidate for the choosiest of renters. Unique floor plan offers two story living room setting with fireplace. Lovely and spacious kitchen flaunts ample counter and cabinet space and leads to private patio. Large bedrooms are ideal for maximum comfort with all your furniture needs. Roof top deck, perfect for entertaining. Ready for immediate occupancy and pet friendly- come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 GOUGH STREET have any available units?
2110 GOUGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 GOUGH STREET have?
Some of 2110 GOUGH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 GOUGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2110 GOUGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 GOUGH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 GOUGH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2110 GOUGH STREET offer parking?
No, 2110 GOUGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2110 GOUGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 GOUGH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 GOUGH STREET have a pool?
No, 2110 GOUGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2110 GOUGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2110 GOUGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 GOUGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 GOUGH STREET has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

