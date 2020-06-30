2110 GOUGH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super exciting home on premier block. Immediate proximity to downtown, waterfront and Hopkins bus route make this an ideal candidate for the choosiest of renters. Unique floor plan offers two story living room setting with fireplace. Lovely and spacious kitchen flaunts ample counter and cabinet space and leads to private patio. Large bedrooms are ideal for maximum comfort with all your furniture needs. Roof top deck, perfect for entertaining. Ready for immediate occupancy and pet friendly- come see!