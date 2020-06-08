2110 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 Upper Fells Point
Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Amazing 4 bed 2.5 bath rental just blocks from Patterson Park. Walk to so much - restaurants, bars, shopping. Roof top deck with the best views of the city and a water view too! Great location for JHU, UMD Medical etc
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
