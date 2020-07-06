211 E BIDDLE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym internet access

Charming, tranquil and spacious 1st fl. apartment with free WiFi access, located in a 3-unit building just 4 blocks from Penn Station and only 3 blocks from the local eateries on North Charles Street. The building has security cameras and is located on a beautiful, well-maintained block. You are in good company as you'll be just 2 doors away from the iconic Ivy hotel, around the corner from The Prime Rib steakhouse and just a 10 minute walk to Merritt Fitness. Situated along John Hopkins University and University of Maryland shuttle route. Walking distance to MICA. This tranquil apartment boasts original hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen with new cabinetry, a stainless steel appliances. Living at the Eleven11 Flats also means random perks for you. A great place to live. Just come and find out why. Agent is owner.