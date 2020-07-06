211 E BIDDLE STREET

Amenities
Charming, tranquil and spacious 1st fl. apartment with free WiFi access, located in a 3-unit building just 4 blocks from Penn Station and only 3 blocks from the local eateries on North Charles Street. The building has security cameras and is located on a beautiful, well-maintained block. You are in good company as you'll be just 2 doors away from the iconic Ivy hotel, around the corner from The Prime Rib steakhouse and just a 10 minute walk to Merritt Fitness. Situated along John Hopkins University and University of Maryland shuttle route. Walking distance to MICA. This tranquil apartment boasts original hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen with new cabinetry, a stainless steel appliances. Living at the Eleven11 Flats also means random perks for you. A great place to live. Just come and find out why. Agent is owner.