211 E BIDDLE STREET
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

211 E BIDDLE STREET

211 East Biddle Street · No Longer Available
Location

211 East Biddle Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Charming, tranquil and spacious 1st fl. apartment with free WiFi access, located in a 3-unit building just 4 blocks from Penn Station and only 3 blocks from the local eateries on North Charles Street. The building has security cameras and is located on a beautiful, well-maintained block. You are in good company as you'll be just 2 doors away from the iconic Ivy hotel, around the corner from The Prime Rib steakhouse and just a 10 minute walk to Merritt Fitness. Situated along John Hopkins University and University of Maryland shuttle route. Walking distance to MICA. This tranquil apartment boasts original hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen with new cabinetry, a stainless steel appliances. Living at the Eleven11 Flats also means random perks for you. A great place to live. Just come and find out why. Agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 E BIDDLE STREET have any available units?
211 E BIDDLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 E BIDDLE STREET have?
Some of 211 E BIDDLE STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 E BIDDLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
211 E BIDDLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 E BIDDLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 211 E BIDDLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 211 E BIDDLE STREET offer parking?
No, 211 E BIDDLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 211 E BIDDLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 E BIDDLE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 E BIDDLE STREET have a pool?
No, 211 E BIDDLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 211 E BIDDLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 211 E BIDDLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 211 E BIDDLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 E BIDDLE STREET has units with dishwashers.

