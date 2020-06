Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Must See! **1 bedroom room rental** available walking distance to Johns Hopkins! Do not miss this chance to live close to work. Property has recently been rehabbed. There is a shared washer and dryer in the house. The kitchen is also shared. Application fee is $40 minimum credit score 550. Please call Zach for showings 443-315-8040.