Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:18 AM

2103 Southern Avenue

2103 Southern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Southern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Morgan State University

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2103 Southern Avenue Available 05/11/19 Updated 2 Bedroom SFH in Lauraville - Updated 2 bedroom SFH on a quiet street in Lauraville boast wood flooring and a fully-equipped updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Two full bedrooms plus two bonus dens share two full updated bathrooms. Additional features include a fenced backyard and private driveway for off-street parking. Conveniently located off Perring Pkwy near Morgan State and Good Samaritan.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4766051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Southern Avenue have any available units?
2103 Southern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Southern Avenue have?
Some of 2103 Southern Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Southern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Southern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Southern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Southern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2103 Southern Avenue offer parking?
No, 2103 Southern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2103 Southern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Southern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Southern Avenue have a pool?
No, 2103 Southern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Southern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2103 Southern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Southern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Southern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
