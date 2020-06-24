Amenities

2103 Southern Avenue Available 05/11/19 Updated 2 Bedroom SFH in Lauraville - Updated 2 bedroom SFH on a quiet street in Lauraville boast wood flooring and a fully-equipped updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Two full bedrooms plus two bonus dens share two full updated bathrooms. Additional features include a fenced backyard and private driveway for off-street parking. Conveniently located off Perring Pkwy near Morgan State and Good Samaritan.



Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



No Pets Allowed



