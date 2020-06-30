210 S CATHERINE STREET

210 South Catherine Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Shipley Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom with an open floor plan, wall to wall carpet, and washer and dryer. Close to shopping, dining public transportation, and all of your conveniences. You don't want to miss this opportunity to make this your home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
