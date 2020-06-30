All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

210 S CATHERINE STREET

210 South Catherine Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 South Catherine Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom with an open floor plan, wall to wall carpet, and washer and dryer. Close to shopping, dining public transportation, and all of your conveniences. You don't want to miss this opportunity to make this your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 S CATHERINE STREET have any available units?
210 S CATHERINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 210 S CATHERINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
210 S CATHERINE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 S CATHERINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 210 S CATHERINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 210 S CATHERINE STREET offer parking?
No, 210 S CATHERINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 210 S CATHERINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 S CATHERINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 S CATHERINE STREET have a pool?
No, 210 S CATHERINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 210 S CATHERINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 210 S CATHERINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 210 S CATHERINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 S CATHERINE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 S CATHERINE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 S CATHERINE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

