Amenities
210 E. University Pkwy, Available 06/05/19 2019 Off-Campus JHU Spacious 5bd/2ba Rowhome--Available 6/5/19 - Spacious JHU Off-Campus 5bd/2ba Rowhome with Hardwood Floors, Separate Living and Dining Rooms, Eat-in Kitchen, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Ceiling Fans, Large Unfinished Basement, Small Yard, Off-Street Parking, and Close to JHU! Available 6/5/2019!
Pet policy: No cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet
See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:
Americanmanage.com
Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!
No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2792303)