Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
210 E. University Pkwy,
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 E. University Pkwy,

210 East University Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

210 East University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21218
Oakenshawe

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
210 E. University Pkwy, Available 06/05/19 2019 Off-Campus JHU Spacious 5bd/2ba Rowhome--Available 6/5/19 - Spacious JHU Off-Campus 5bd/2ba Rowhome with Hardwood Floors, Separate Living and Dining Rooms, Eat-in Kitchen, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Ceiling Fans, Large Unfinished Basement, Small Yard, Off-Street Parking, and Close to JHU! Available 6/5/2019!

Pet policy: No cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2792303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 E. University Pkwy, have any available units?
210 E. University Pkwy, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 E. University Pkwy, have?
Some of 210 E. University Pkwy,'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 E. University Pkwy, currently offering any rent specials?
210 E. University Pkwy, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 E. University Pkwy, pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 E. University Pkwy, is pet friendly.
Does 210 E. University Pkwy, offer parking?
No, 210 E. University Pkwy, does not offer parking.
Does 210 E. University Pkwy, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 E. University Pkwy, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 E. University Pkwy, have a pool?
No, 210 E. University Pkwy, does not have a pool.
Does 210 E. University Pkwy, have accessible units?
No, 210 E. University Pkwy, does not have accessible units.
Does 210 E. University Pkwy, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 E. University Pkwy, has units with dishwashers.
