2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:05 AM

2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD

2084 Clipper Park Road · (410) 235-4100
Location

2084 Clipper Park Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Woodberry

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful two bedroom, three and a half bath brick front townhome with two car garage in coveted Clipper Mill. The open floor plan features hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with island open to dining area and family room. Two Master Suites, entry level den and laundry. All within a couple of blocks of Woodberry Kitchen, Coradetti Glass, the Clipper Mill pool, and convenient to all of the shops and restaurants in Hampden , Remington, the light rail stop, the Jones Falls Trail for hiking/biking, and a 750 acre municipal park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD have any available units?
2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD does offer parking.
Does 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD has a pool.
Does 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2084 CLIPPER PARK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
