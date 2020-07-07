2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY

Amenities

One of the best in Clipper Mill. Largest model available - true 4BR with over 3000 square feet of finished space. Award-winning design by Charles Alexander. Contemporary duplex with walls of windows. This one has WOW factor! Custom Artisan Interiors kitchen features Miele and SubZero appliances, oversized island with seating, and wine refrigerator. Open floor plan with walls of windows. 9 or 10 ft. ceilings throughout. Main level family room/office. Lower level suite with living area, bedroom, full bath and level outside entrance. Master BR has large walk-in closet, full bath with oversized shower, and access to roof deck. Patio + 3 decks for outdoor living. Zoned heating and AC. 2 car garage + driveway + permit parking. Built to LEED Silver standards with energy saving features throughout. HOA fee includes use of Clipper Mill pool. Adjacent to 750 acre park with serenity garden and hike/bike trails. * Owner can leave or remove the furniture that is now in the house *