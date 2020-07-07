All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY

2074 Eric Shaefer Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2074 Eric Shaefer Way, Baltimore, MD 21211
Woodberry

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One of the best in Clipper Mill. Largest model available - true 4BR with over 3000 square feet of finished space. Award-winning design by Charles Alexander. Contemporary duplex with walls of windows. This one has WOW factor! Custom Artisan Interiors kitchen features Miele and SubZero appliances, oversized island with seating, and wine refrigerator. Open floor plan with walls of windows. 9 or 10 ft. ceilings throughout. Main level family room/office. Lower level suite with living area, bedroom, full bath and level outside entrance. Master BR has large walk-in closet, full bath with oversized shower, and access to roof deck. Patio + 3 decks for outdoor living. Zoned heating and AC. 2 car garage + driveway + permit parking. Built to LEED Silver standards with energy saving features throughout. HOA fee includes use of Clipper Mill pool. Adjacent to 750 acre park with serenity garden and hike/bike trails. * Owner can leave or remove the furniture that is now in the house *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY have any available units?
2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY have?
Some of 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY offers parking.
Does 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY has a pool.
Does 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY have accessible units?
No, 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2074 ERIC SHAEFER WAY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Glen Townhomes
2875 Forest Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland