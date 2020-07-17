Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

2025 Eastern Avenue Available 08/20/20 4 Bedroom Townhome in Upper Fells Point - HARBOR VIEWS - Beautifully refinished 4 bedroom (plus den) townhome in Fells Point boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and an updated kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The main level offers a spacious bedroom and full bath, with two additional bedrooms and shared bath on the second level, plus a bonus level with a 4th bedroom and bath. Additional features include a rooftop deck with spectacular Harbor views and a full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management in Baltimore ~ http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE2751949)