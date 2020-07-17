All apartments in Baltimore
2025 Eastern Avenue

2025 Eastern Avenue
Location

2025 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2025 Eastern Avenue · Avail. Aug 20

$2,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1820 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
2025 Eastern Avenue Available 08/20/20 4 Bedroom Townhome in Upper Fells Point - HARBOR VIEWS - Beautifully refinished 4 bedroom (plus den) townhome in Fells Point boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and an updated kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The main level offers a spacious bedroom and full bath, with two additional bedrooms and shared bath on the second level, plus a bonus level with a 4th bedroom and bath. Additional features include a rooftop deck with spectacular Harbor views and a full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management in Baltimore ~ http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE2751949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
2025 Eastern Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Eastern Avenue have?
Some of 2025 Eastern Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Eastern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 Eastern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2025 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
No, 2025 Eastern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2025 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 Eastern Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
No, 2025 Eastern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2025 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Eastern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
