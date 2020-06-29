All apartments in Baltimore
202 N MONASTERY AVENUE
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

202 N MONASTERY AVENUE

202 North Monastery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

202 North Monastery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Allendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Just renovated! 3br, 1 full bathroom town home for rent. Wood floors throughout, new appliances, fridge, stove, microwave, washer, dryer, and lots more! Even a spacious back yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE have any available units?
202 N MONASTERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE have?
Some of 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
202 N MONASTERY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
