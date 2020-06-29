Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
202 N MONASTERY AVENUE
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
202 N MONASTERY AVENUE
202 North Monastery Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
202 North Monastery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Allendale
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just renovated! 3br, 1 full bathroom town home for rent. Wood floors throughout, new appliances, fridge, stove, microwave, washer, dryer, and lots more! Even a spacious back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE have any available units?
202 N MONASTERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE have?
Some of 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
202 N MONASTERY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland