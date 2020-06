Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

20 Parkin St - Huge 3 bed, 1 bath Townhouse near University of Maryland - Huge 3 bed, 1 bath Townhouse just 2 blocks from University of Maryland. Hardwood floors on main level in living room and in the kitchen. The kitchen has been updated with recessed lighting, an island and appliances including: gas range and refrigerator. Small deck off of the kitchen. Wall-to-wall carpet in all bedrooms and tile flooring in large bathroom. Second floor has 1 bedroom and a full bath. The other 2 bedrooms are located on the third floor. Central air conditioning. Washer/dryer located in the unfinished basement with lots of storage space. Pet friendly with non-refundable pet fee. Available Mid-May. $1350/month + utilities.



(RLNE2056947)