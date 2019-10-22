All apartments in Baltimore
20 E Lanvale St Unit 814

20 E Lanvale St · No Longer Available
Location

20 E Lanvale St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Penn - Fallsway

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
24hr gym
green community
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
green community
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in Midtown!
Easy access to I-83 and just steps away from Penn Station. Located in the very artsy neighborhood of Station North, Nelson Kohl is a unique, certified green community in the heart of the art's and entertainment district!

Property highlights

- Newly built with beautiful finishes throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Washer and dryer in unit
- 24 hour fitness center, on-site cafe, lounge and more!
- FREE high-speed internet and cable
- Pets welcome with additional deposit

Available Now!

(RLNE5081635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 have any available units?
20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 have?
Some of 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 currently offering any rent specials?
20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 is pet friendly.
Does 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 offer parking?
No, 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 does not offer parking.
Does 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 have a pool?
No, 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 does not have a pool.
Does 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 have accessible units?
No, 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 does not have accessible units.
Does 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 E Lanvale St Unit 814 does not have units with dishwashers.
