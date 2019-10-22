20 E Lanvale St Unit 814

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated 24hr gym green community clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym green community cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Fantastic 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in Midtown!

Easy access to I-83 and just steps away from Penn Station. Located in the very artsy neighborhood of Station North, Nelson Kohl is a unique, certified green community in the heart of the art's and entertainment district!



Property highlights



- Newly built with beautiful finishes throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Washer and dryer in unit

- 24 hour fitness center, on-site cafe, lounge and more!

- FREE high-speed internet and cable

- Pets welcome with additional deposit



Available Now!



(RLNE5081635)