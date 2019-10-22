20 E Lanvale St Unit 814

Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in Midtown!
Easy access to I-83 and just steps away from Penn Station. Located in the very artsy neighborhood of Station North, Nelson Kohl is a unique, certified green community in the heart of the art's and entertainment district!
Property highlights
- Newly built with beautiful finishes throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Washer and dryer in unit
- 24 hour fitness center, on-site cafe, lounge and more!
- FREE high-speed internet and cable
- Pets welcome with additional deposit
Available Now!
(RLNE5081635)