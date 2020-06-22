All apartments in Baltimore
1936 East Lafayette street - 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1936 East Lafayette street - 2

1936 East Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1936 East Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This one bedroom in row house close by john Hopkins and grocery store and downtown Baltimore and mark train. This room for rent!
PLEASE CALL FROM 9AM - 7PM WEEKDAYS AND 9AM-4PM ON WEEKENDS

1000 Month

AVAILABLE Now

This property offers three bedroom-private bedroom for rent (in a private house). The large kitchen large back yard.

Close to shopping and public transportation. Minutes away from downtown Baltimore and close to John Hopkins University and Morgan State University. All utilities are included!

The property is shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Call between 9am - 7pm or email ucp1124@yahoo.com for additional information.
Close to Old Town Mall, The Gallery Mall, Giant grocery store, and public transportation. Minutes away from downtown Baltimore and close to John Hopkins University and Morgan State University. All utilities are included!

The property is shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Call between 9am - 7pm or email ucp1124@yahoo.com for additional information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 have any available units?
1936 East Lafayette street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1936 East Lafayette street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 offers parking.
Does 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1936 East Lafayette street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
