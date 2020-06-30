All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1929 West Lombard Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1929 West Lombard Street - 1
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:37 PM

1929 West Lombard Street - 1

1929 West Lombard Street · (443) 682-8605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1929 West Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
West Pratt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in special!!!
-$0.00 Application Fee
-Move-in on or before August 1st and pay ONLY Security Deposit to move-in.
Come take a look at this lovely 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of this home. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more. Pets Allowed.
Renter pays
First months rent $1050.00
Security Deposit $1050.00
All Utilities Are Separate

Contact us for Private Showing
http://www.abcmanagementbaltimorellc.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 have any available units?
1929 West Lombard Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1929 West Lombard Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1929 West Lombard Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1929 West Lombard Street - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointCharles VillageCheswolde
Mount VernonMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity