1924 Aliceanna St

Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome in historic Fells Point boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout. A fully-equipped kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and leads to a cozy enclosed courtyard. The second level provides two spacious bedrooms, each with ample closet space and private bath. The 3rd floor features an additional bedroom and full bath with jetted soaking tub as well as a rear deck leading to a rooftop deck with spectacular views.



Small pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



