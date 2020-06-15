All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1924 Aliceanna St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1924 Aliceanna St
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

1924 Aliceanna St

1924 Aliceanna Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1924 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom townhome in historic Fells Point boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout. A fully-equipped kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and leads to a cozy enclosed courtyard. The second level provides two spacious bedrooms, each with ample closet space and private bath. The 3rd floor features an additional bedroom and full bath with jetted soaking tub as well as a rear deck leading to a rooftop deck with spectacular views.

Small pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5079562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Aliceanna St have any available units?
1924 Aliceanna St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 Aliceanna St have?
Some of 1924 Aliceanna St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Aliceanna St currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Aliceanna St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Aliceanna St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1924 Aliceanna St is pet friendly.
Does 1924 Aliceanna St offer parking?
No, 1924 Aliceanna St does not offer parking.
Does 1924 Aliceanna St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1924 Aliceanna St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Aliceanna St have a pool?
No, 1924 Aliceanna St does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Aliceanna St have accessible units?
No, 1924 Aliceanna St does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Aliceanna St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 Aliceanna St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland