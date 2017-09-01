1914 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231 Upper Fells Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Upbeat! Urban! Fantastic one bedroom completed renovated with AC!!! New everything. Washer/Dryer in Unit. Great Location. Walk to everything. Parking additional in rear of building. Best Value In Patterson Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1914 EASTERN AVENUE have any available units?
1914 EASTERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 EASTERN AVENUE have?
Some of 1914 EASTERN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 EASTERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1914 EASTERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.