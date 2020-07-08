All apartments in Baltimore
Location

19 North Abington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Carroll South

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Freshly Renovated Three Bedroom Home - This amazing row home is located on a quiet street in the heart of Saint Josephs.

Huge windows let in tons of natural light, new floors throughout, including plush carpet in the bedrooms, beautiful custom kitchen with detailed tile work all combine to make this a dream house.

Just minutes from Downtown, this house truly is a must see.

Copy and paste the link below to take a 3-D tour.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Ztxvqb5FXpR

(RLNE5755678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 N. Abington Ave. have any available units?
19 N. Abington Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 19 N. Abington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
19 N. Abington Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 N. Abington Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 N. Abington Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 19 N. Abington Ave. offer parking?
No, 19 N. Abington Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 19 N. Abington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 N. Abington Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 N. Abington Ave. have a pool?
No, 19 N. Abington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 19 N. Abington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 19 N. Abington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 19 N. Abington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 N. Abington Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 N. Abington Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 N. Abington Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

