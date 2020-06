Amenities

info@leasingbaltimore.com

Bolton Hill



Beautiful apartment in Historic Bolton Hill near MICA, Baltimore's Art District, Penn Station and Downtown Baltimore. Newly renovated apartment with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and quartz counter tops. This gem still offers some of the historic charm with all of the modern day top of the line finishes you yearn for. Make this beauty your new home. Schedule your tour of this amazing home today.



(To view a virtual tour of the property copy and paste this URL address in your browser https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Ej5kaVf3Ukf )



• Gourmet Chefs Kitchens

• Designer 42” Cabinets

• Quartz Countertops

• Stainless Steel Appliances

• Over-The-Range Microwave

• Dishwasher

• In Unit Washer/Dryer

• Original Hardwood Floors

• Designer Lighting Fixtures

• Ceramic Marble-Like Tile in Baths

• On-Site Additional Storage



Application Fee: $35 per applicant (every person to occupy the rental home 18 or older)

Security Deposit: One month’s rent



Dogs Allowed & Cats Allowed

$500.00 refundable pet deposit (no monthly pet rent)



info@leasingbaltimore.com

