Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1804 INGRAM ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1804 INGRAM ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1804 INGRAM ROAD
1804 Ingram Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1804 Ingram Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Perring Loch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1804 INGRAM ROAD have any available units?
1804 INGRAM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1804 INGRAM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1804 INGRAM ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 INGRAM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1804 INGRAM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1804 INGRAM ROAD offer parking?
No, 1804 INGRAM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1804 INGRAM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 INGRAM ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 INGRAM ROAD have a pool?
No, 1804 INGRAM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1804 INGRAM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1804 INGRAM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 INGRAM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 INGRAM ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 INGRAM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 INGRAM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland