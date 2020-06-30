All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:42 AM

1803 CHELSEA ROAD

1803 Chelsea Road · No Longer Available
Location

1803 Chelsea Road, Baltimore, MD 21216
Gwynns Falls Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Entire 2nd floor of single family with separate entrance, full kitchen, washer & dryer in unit, hardwood floors throughout, spacious yard, beautiful & quite neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 CHELSEA ROAD have any available units?
1803 CHELSEA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1803 CHELSEA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1803 CHELSEA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 CHELSEA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1803 CHELSEA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1803 CHELSEA ROAD offer parking?
No, 1803 CHELSEA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1803 CHELSEA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 CHELSEA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 CHELSEA ROAD have a pool?
No, 1803 CHELSEA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1803 CHELSEA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1803 CHELSEA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 CHELSEA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 CHELSEA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 CHELSEA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 CHELSEA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

