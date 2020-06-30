Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1803 CHELSEA ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1803 CHELSEA ROAD
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:42 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1803 CHELSEA ROAD
1803 Chelsea Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1803 Chelsea Road, Baltimore, MD 21216
Gwynns Falls Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Entire 2nd floor of single family with separate entrance, full kitchen, washer & dryer in unit, hardwood floors throughout, spacious yard, beautiful & quite neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1803 CHELSEA ROAD have any available units?
1803 CHELSEA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1803 CHELSEA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1803 CHELSEA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 CHELSEA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1803 CHELSEA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1803 CHELSEA ROAD offer parking?
No, 1803 CHELSEA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1803 CHELSEA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 CHELSEA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 CHELSEA ROAD have a pool?
No, 1803 CHELSEA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1803 CHELSEA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1803 CHELSEA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 CHELSEA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 CHELSEA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 CHELSEA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 CHELSEA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland