Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1800 Bolton Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

1800 Bolton Street

1800 Bolton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beauty in Bolton Hill-HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED! - Property Id: 269313

If you are interested in this Property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303-5649. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. **We are currently scheduling FactTime Tours.

Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with access to I-83 and Penn Station...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-lined Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute.

This Recently Renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Features:
*Updated Kitchen
*Dishwasher
*Gas Range Stove
*High Ceilings
*Original Hardwood Floors
*Marble Fireplaces (non-functioning)
*Updated Bathroom
*Clawfoot Tub
*Bright Windows
*Laundry In Buiding
*Storage, Storage, Storage
*Private Backyard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269313
Property Id 269313

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5735594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Bolton Street have any available units?
1800 Bolton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Bolton Street have?
Some of 1800 Bolton Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Bolton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Bolton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Bolton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Bolton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1800 Bolton Street offer parking?
No, 1800 Bolton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1800 Bolton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Bolton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Bolton Street have a pool?
No, 1800 Bolton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Bolton Street have accessible units?
No, 1800 Bolton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Bolton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 Bolton Street has units with dishwashers.

