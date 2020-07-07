1800 Bolton Street

Amenities
Beauty in Bolton Hill-HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED! - Property Id: 269313
If you are interested in this Property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303-5649. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. **We are currently scheduling FactTime Tours.
Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with access to I-83 and Penn Station...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-lined Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute.
This Recently Renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Features:
*Updated Kitchen
*Dishwasher
*Gas Range Stove
*High Ceilings
*Original Hardwood Floors
*Marble Fireplaces (non-functioning)
*Updated Bathroom
*Clawfoot Tub
*Bright Windows
*Laundry In Buiding
*Storage, Storage, Storage
*Private Backyard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269313
Property Id 269313
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5735594)