1800 Bolton Street

Beauty in Bolton Hill-HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED! - Property Id: 269313



If you are interested in this Property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303-5649. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. **We are currently scheduling FactTime Tours.



Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with access to I-83 and Penn Station...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-lined Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute.



This Recently Renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Features:

*Updated Kitchen

*Dishwasher

*Gas Range Stove

*High Ceilings

*Original Hardwood Floors

*Marble Fireplaces (non-functioning)

*Updated Bathroom

*Clawfoot Tub

*Bright Windows

*Laundry In Buiding

*Storage, Storage, Storage

*Private Backyard

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269313

No Pets Allowed



