Baltimore, MD
18 York Court
Last updated August 25 2019 at 8:58 AM

18 York Court

18 York Ct · No Longer Available
Location

18 York Ct, Baltimore, MD 21218
Guilford

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
furnished
Home away from home, ideal for professional executives, small families, Hopkins grad students. Move-in ready, Four (4) furnished bed rooms, glass dining, drawing, granite kitchen, barbeque grill, patio chairs, etc. - just bring your clothes & groceries and start living today! Spacious, tastefully decorated, end unit with windows and yards on three sides (enjoy gardening?). Finished well-lit basement with walk in closets (could be your 5th bedroom, 2nd master, home office, playroom, music room, whatever....). Minutes to all amenities & JHU. Prestigious Guilford HOA, 24x7 security patrol. First and last month advance rent plus security deposit required. $50/pet/mo plus pet deposit required. References required. Proof of income/funds to pay the annual rent required. Base Rent $2400 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 York Court have any available units?
18 York Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 York Court have?
Some of 18 York Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 York Court currently offering any rent specials?
18 York Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 York Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 York Court is pet friendly.
Does 18 York Court offer parking?
No, 18 York Court does not offer parking.
Does 18 York Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 York Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 York Court have a pool?
No, 18 York Court does not have a pool.
Does 18 York Court have accessible units?
No, 18 York Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18 York Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 York Court does not have units with dishwashers.
