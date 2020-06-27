18 York Court

Amenities

Home away from home, ideal for professional executives, small families, Hopkins grad students. Move-in ready, Four (4) furnished bed rooms, glass dining, drawing, granite kitchen, barbeque grill, patio chairs, etc. - just bring your clothes & groceries and start living today! Spacious, tastefully decorated, end unit with windows and yards on three sides (enjoy gardening?). Finished well-lit basement with walk in closets (could be your 5th bedroom, 2nd master, home office, playroom, music room, whatever....). Minutes to all amenities & JHU. Prestigious Guilford HOA, 24x7 security patrol. First and last month advance rent plus security deposit required. $50/pet/mo plus pet deposit required. References required. Proof of income/funds to pay the annual rent required. Base Rent $2400 per month.