1726 GOUGH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Charming three bedroom in Upper Fells Point. Top floor master suite has two closets and a private bathroom with jet tub and standing shower. Open stairwells make moving furniture easy. Middle floor has a shared bathroom, washer and dryer, and extra closets for plenty of storage space. The rear bedroom has a private deck, and the front bedroom boasts a walk in closet. The entry/ground floor has a marble entryway, hardwood floors in the living room, and tile in the galley kitchen. The extended kitchen has stainless steel appliances, extra counter space and cabinetry as well as a half bath. A secluded rear patio and rear/side access to trash bins make this the ideal spot for any city dweller.