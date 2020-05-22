All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:39 PM

1726 GOUGH STREET

1726 Gough Street · (410) 547-5700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1726 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Charming three bedroom in Upper Fells Point. Top floor master suite has two closets and a private bathroom with jet tub and standing shower. Open stairwells make moving furniture easy. Middle floor has a shared bathroom, washer and dryer, and extra closets for plenty of storage space. The rear bedroom has a private deck, and the front bedroom boasts a walk in closet. The entry/ground floor has a marble entryway, hardwood floors in the living room, and tile in the galley kitchen. The extended kitchen has stainless steel appliances, extra counter space and cabinetry as well as a half bath. A secluded rear patio and rear/side access to trash bins make this the ideal spot for any city dweller.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 GOUGH STREET have any available units?
1726 GOUGH STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 GOUGH STREET have?
Some of 1726 GOUGH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 GOUGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1726 GOUGH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 GOUGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1726 GOUGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1726 GOUGH STREET offer parking?
No, 1726 GOUGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1726 GOUGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1726 GOUGH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 GOUGH STREET have a pool?
No, 1726 GOUGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1726 GOUGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1726 GOUGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 GOUGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 GOUGH STREET has units with dishwashers.
