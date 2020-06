Amenities

Welcome to 1720 Byrd St-beautiful 2 bedroom , 1 bath home 3 blocks away from Riverside park! Walk into a large living room, separate dining room and a galley kitchen. The upstairs boasts two large bedrooms and a spa like bathroom. Washer and Dryer in the basementThe outside courtyard is perfect for outdoor dining. This home is a dog lovers dream with fenced in backyard and walking distance to Riverside park! Enjoy all Federal Hill has to offer within walking distance!