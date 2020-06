Amenities

pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!! Unique, 2-level, 1-BR apartment in Union Square, near Hollins Market, Union Square and Bon Secours Hospital. New staircase takes you from the bedroom/kitchen level to a living area below with an AMAZING amount of space! Free laundry in the building in the basement right outside your living area door. Hurry, this one won't last! Ready for immediate occupancy. Small pets OK on a case-by-case basis. WELCOME HOME!!