1701 N Durham St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

tuesday 2019-10-01



apartment



Totally renovated home. Tenant will be the first to occupy in over 20 years. Owner installed 1/2 bath on main floor with all new appliances, hardwood floors, porch, ceiling fans, heating system, and BONUS den that can be used as an office or baby room. 1 mile from John Hopkins. Uber ride to Fells Point as well as ample parking, end unit, safety bars and fenced backyard. Safe area with all surrounding homes occupied by owners. Owner willing to negotiate Rental

price with lease length. Owner willing to offer all utilities included in rent with agreed upon monthly rent terms with tenant. Home also partially furnished with new decor!!! This home is a GEM in the up and coming John Hopkins area.