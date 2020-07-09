All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 7 2019 at 11:09 AM

1701 N Durham St

1701 North Durham Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 North Durham Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
tuesday 2019-10-01

apartment

Totally renovated home. Tenant will be the first to occupy in over 20 years. Owner installed 1/2 bath on main floor with all new appliances, hardwood floors, porch, ceiling fans, heating system, and BONUS den that can be used as an office or baby room. 1 mile from John Hopkins. Uber ride to Fells Point as well as ample parking, end unit, safety bars and fenced backyard. Safe area with all surrounding homes occupied by owners. Owner willing to negotiate Rental
price with lease length. Owner willing to offer all utilities included in rent with agreed upon monthly rent terms with tenant. Home also partially furnished with new decor!!! This home is a GEM in the up and coming John Hopkins area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 N Durham St have any available units?
1701 N Durham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 N Durham St have?
Some of 1701 N Durham St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 N Durham St currently offering any rent specials?
1701 N Durham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 N Durham St pet-friendly?
No, 1701 N Durham St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1701 N Durham St offer parking?
Yes, 1701 N Durham St offers parking.
Does 1701 N Durham St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 N Durham St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 N Durham St have a pool?
No, 1701 N Durham St does not have a pool.
Does 1701 N Durham St have accessible units?
No, 1701 N Durham St does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 N Durham St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 N Durham St does not have units with dishwashers.

