1700 PARK AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Simply Gorgeous! Fully Renovated in 2018, Top Floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment with 2 En-Suite Bathrooms. Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Tons of Light, High Ceilings, Gleaming Wood Floors, 2 Decorative Mantels, Original Plaster Moldings, Washer/Dryer, Shared Rear Patio & Garden & Shared Storage in Basement. 1 Garage Space conveys with the apartment. Super Convenient to MICA, Hopkins, U of MD, U of Baltimore, Penn Station, MARC Train, Light Rail, Subway, Bolt Bus to NYC and area Restaurants & Cafes. 1 Garage Parking Space available for an additional $100 per month. Available Immediately. Cats ok with Pet Deposit. All applicants must submit a application with non-refundable application fee.