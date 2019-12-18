All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1700 PARK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1700 PARK AVENUE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:05 AM

1700 PARK AVENUE

1700 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1700 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Simply Gorgeous! Fully Renovated in 2018, Top Floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment with 2 En-Suite Bathrooms. Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Tons of Light, High Ceilings, Gleaming Wood Floors, 2 Decorative Mantels, Original Plaster Moldings, Washer/Dryer, Shared Rear Patio & Garden & Shared Storage in Basement. 1 Garage Space conveys with the apartment. Super Convenient to MICA, Hopkins, U of MD, U of Baltimore, Penn Station, MARC Train, Light Rail, Subway, Bolt Bus to NYC and area Restaurants & Cafes. 1 Garage Parking Space available for an additional $100 per month. Available Immediately. Cats ok with Pet Deposit. All applicants must submit a application with non-refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 PARK AVENUE have any available units?
1700 PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 1700 PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1700 PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 PARK AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1700 PARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1700 PARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1700 PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1700 PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1700 PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1700 PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland