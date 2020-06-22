All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1700 N Bentalou St

1700 North Bentalou Street · No Longer Available
Location

1700 North Bentalou Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Coppin Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
alarm system
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Huge 3 Bedroom With Maximum Storage Space! - Must see inside!

Grand 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with a huge double garage and basement for dry storage.

Large living and dining rooms with a bold exposed brick wall which exudes Baltimore Charm!

The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of space for a breakfast table for the family.

All bedrooms are spacious with comfy carpeting and the convenience is all yours with a washer & dryer on the second floor.

Equipped with a central monitoring alarm system; ready for your activation.

You must tour this home today. Your family will love it!

(RLNE4454032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 N Bentalou St have any available units?
1700 N Bentalou St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 N Bentalou St have?
Some of 1700 N Bentalou St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 N Bentalou St currently offering any rent specials?
1700 N Bentalou St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 N Bentalou St pet-friendly?
No, 1700 N Bentalou St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1700 N Bentalou St offer parking?
Yes, 1700 N Bentalou St does offer parking.
Does 1700 N Bentalou St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 N Bentalou St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 N Bentalou St have a pool?
No, 1700 N Bentalou St does not have a pool.
Does 1700 N Bentalou St have accessible units?
No, 1700 N Bentalou St does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 N Bentalou St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 N Bentalou St does not have units with dishwashers.
