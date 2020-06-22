1700 N Bentalou St

Amenities
Huge 3 Bedroom With Maximum Storage Space! - Must see inside!
Grand 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with a huge double garage and basement for dry storage.
Large living and dining rooms with a bold exposed brick wall which exudes Baltimore Charm!
The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of space for a breakfast table for the family.
All bedrooms are spacious with comfy carpeting and the convenience is all yours with a washer & dryer on the second floor.
Equipped with a central monitoring alarm system; ready for your activation.
You must tour this home today. Your family will love it!
