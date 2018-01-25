1642 N Gilmor St

Amenities

pet friendly

Best price in Baltimore! Leave behind the battle of commuter traffic and embrace city living; whether you walk to your destinations or take advantage of the CityLink bus that comes every 15 minutes for your money & time saving convenience. The living area is designed to suit all occasions from entertaining guests to relaxing after a day at work. The kitchen features easy to clean flooring and serves as a gathering place for family and friends allowing you to create fun memories to last a lifetime. There is hardly a better location from which to enjoy the heart of the city, call Marketplace Homes to schedule your showing today!