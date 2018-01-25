All apartments in Baltimore
1642 N Gilmor St

1642 North Gilmor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1642 North Gilmor Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Best price in Baltimore! Leave behind the battle of commuter traffic and embrace city living; whether you walk to your destinations or take advantage of the CityLink bus that comes every 15 minutes for your money & time saving convenience. The living area is designed to suit all occasions from entertaining guests to relaxing after a day at work. The kitchen features easy to clean flooring and serves as a gathering place for family and friends allowing you to create fun memories to last a lifetime. There is hardly a better location from which to enjoy the heart of the city, call Marketplace Homes to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 N Gilmor St have any available units?
1642 N Gilmor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1642 N Gilmor St currently offering any rent specials?
1642 N Gilmor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 N Gilmor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 N Gilmor St is pet friendly.
Does 1642 N Gilmor St offer parking?
No, 1642 N Gilmor St does not offer parking.
Does 1642 N Gilmor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 N Gilmor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 N Gilmor St have a pool?
No, 1642 N Gilmor St does not have a pool.
Does 1642 N Gilmor St have accessible units?
No, 1642 N Gilmor St does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 N Gilmor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 N Gilmor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1642 N Gilmor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1642 N Gilmor St does not have units with air conditioning.
