Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Rent this home! Rent to Own Options! Open House Sunday November 24 12-2 ! Federal Hill home waiting for an investor or first time home buyer. This gorgeous home presents 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with an optional 3rd bedroom in the basement or great for an office. Wood floors, ceramic tile and granite counters enrich this home. Come see me today!