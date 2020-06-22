1619 BOLTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful Bolton Hill Apartment located on the second floor of this traditional brownstone. Features floor to ceiling windows that illuminate the apartment. Gleeming hardwood floors from 1920, which run throughout the unit. Two fireplaces, located in the living room and bedroom provide historic charm. High ceilings add to the openness of the floorplan. Large private balcony off the livingroom. Kitchen offers built in microwave with pantry for extra storage. The spacious bedroom also features high ceilings and large windows. Coin operated laundry room on the premesis. Great location! Close to schools like MICA and University of Baltimore. Easy access to Metro Subway, Light Rail, Penn Station, major highways, dining, and entertainment.