1619 BOLTON STREET

Location

1619 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful Bolton Hill Apartment located on the second floor of this traditional brownstone. Features floor to ceiling windows that illuminate the apartment. Gleeming hardwood floors from 1920, which run throughout the unit. Two fireplaces, located in the living room and bedroom provide historic charm. High ceilings add to the openness of the floorplan. Large private balcony off the livingroom. Kitchen offers built in microwave with pantry for extra storage. The spacious bedroom also features high ceilings and large windows. Coin operated laundry room on the premesis. Great location! Close to schools like MICA and University of Baltimore. Easy access to Metro Subway, Light Rail, Penn Station, major highways, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

