1617 E. 25th St.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:43 AM
1617 E. 25th St.
1617 East 25th Street
No Longer Available
Location
1617 East 25th Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Darley Park
Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This three bedroom, one and a half bath house features a large modern kitchen, freshly painted rooms, carpet and central air condition. section 8 is OK.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1617 E. 25th St. have any available units?
1617 E. 25th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1617 E. 25th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1617 E. 25th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 E. 25th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1617 E. 25th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1617 E. 25th St. offer parking?
No, 1617 E. 25th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1617 E. 25th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 E. 25th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 E. 25th St. have a pool?
No, 1617 E. 25th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1617 E. 25th St. have accessible units?
No, 1617 E. 25th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 E. 25th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 E. 25th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 E. 25th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1617 E. 25th St. has units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
