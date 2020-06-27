Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1616 CLARKSON STREET
1616 CLARKSON STREET
1616 Clarkson Street
·
Location
1616 Clarkson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PERFECT for Roommates! 2 equal size rooms! Both bedrooms have their own bathroom. Updated kitchen, exposed brick, PARKING PAD behind home. Come see this home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1616 CLARKSON STREET have any available units?
1616 CLARKSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1616 CLARKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1616 CLARKSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 CLARKSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1616 CLARKSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1616 CLARKSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1616 CLARKSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1616 CLARKSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 CLARKSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 CLARKSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1616 CLARKSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1616 CLARKSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1616 CLARKSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 CLARKSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 CLARKSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 CLARKSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 CLARKSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
