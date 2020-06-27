All apartments in Baltimore
1616 CLARKSON STREET
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:36 PM

1616 CLARKSON STREET

1616 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1616 Clarkson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PERFECT for Roommates! 2 equal size rooms! Both bedrooms have their own bathroom. Updated kitchen, exposed brick, PARKING PAD behind home. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

