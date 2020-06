Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Location, Location! 2nd floor apt, lots of light facing Penn Station in the Arts & Entertainment district. Washer & dryer in the basement for use by all tenants. Separate gas & electric meters. Water included in the rent. Penn Station across the St, close to Charles Theater, Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, MICA, & UV of Baltimore.