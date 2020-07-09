Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D
16 West Mount Vernon Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Baltimore
Mount Vernon
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
16 West Mount Vernon Place, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mount Vernon
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit Apt 2D Available 06/01/20 Historic gem in Mount Vernon - Property Id: 279736
Overlooks Mount Vernon Square Park
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279736
Property Id 279736
(RLNE5779983)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D have any available units?
16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D have?
Some of 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D currently offering any rent specials?
16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D is pet friendly.
Does 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D offer parking?
No, 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D does not offer parking.
Does 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D have a pool?
No, 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D does not have a pool.
Does 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D have accessible units?
No, 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D does not have accessible units.
Does 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 West Mt Vernon Place Apt 2D has units with dishwashers.
